Though their fans have been sparring online for nearly three decades, two of Tamil Nadu’s most beloved stars were recently seen sharing a warm moment at a special occasion. Actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, dressed in a crisp brown jacket, was seen embracing actor-racer Ajith Kumar at the iconic Silverstone Circuit in the UK.

Ajith was competing in a race at the historic Northamptonshire circuit when Vijay, who had been invited as the special guest for the Michelin Le Mans Cup, took to the podium to wave the ceremonial green flag for the 44-car grid. After flagging off the race, Vijay broke into a lighthearted jog, arms spread wide, before pulling Ajith into a warm, lingering hug. The video of their reunion quickly went viral, delighting fans who have long been accustomed to seeing their respective fan bases spar online.

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For nearly three decades, the names Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith have represented one of Tamil cinema’s most fiercely divided fan bases. Their rivalry was often compared to the legendary MGR-Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan eras, with box-office clashes fuelling the competition and online fan wars giving it a new intensity.

But at Silverstone, the perceived rivalry appeared to dissolve, at least for a moment. As cameras flashed and fans chanted their stars’ monikers from the grandstands, Vijay and Ajith shared a moment of genuine warmth that offered a striking contrast to the decades of fan rivalry surrounding them.

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According to PTI, Vijay was invited to Silverstone as the official special guest for the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Standing on the podium, the Chief Minister waved the ceremonial green flag for the 44-car grid. Among the drivers on the grid was Ajith, who was competing in the LMP3 Pro/Am category with his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. Speaking to reporters ahead of the race, Ajith expressed his gratitude to Vijay for making time to attend the event.

“I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, for taking time off his busy schedule to visit us at Silverstone,” Ajith said. Vijay’s visit is also speculated to be linked to the Tamil Nadu government’s plans to develop a motorsports city in the state. Ajith said he hoped the visit would give Vijay a firsthand look at the infrastructure and logistics required to host major motorsport events. “We have been colleagues in the film industry for 34 years, and I am so happy for him in his new journey. We extended the invitation so he could see firsthand what infrastructure and logistics it takes to bring events like this to Chennai. My wish is to see us all race back home in India soon,” he said. Vijay also gifted Ajith a miniature racing car during the event.

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However, Vijay’s visit to the UK has also drawn criticism from the opposition. Parties including the DMK and AIADMK have questioned the purpose of his trip, pointing out that it had been stated that the Chief Minister was in London to attract business investments. They have alleged that no significant details regarding investment deals or outcomes from the visit had emerged publicly.

Adding another layer of interest to Vijay’s appearance at the racing event was actor Trisha, who was spotted seated next to him in the gallery. Her presence, along with Vijay and Ajith’s much-talked-about reunion, added further fuel to the attention surrounding the event.