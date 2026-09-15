After weeks of speculation surrounding their wedding, YouTuber-actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have finally made it official. The couple, who have known each other for a decade, are now husband and wife.

Ahaana took to social media to share pictures from their intimate wedding, which was held in a traditional ceremony. Nimish also revealed that they got married on September 13. The YouTuber also opened up about her decade-long journey with Nimish, describing how their friendship eventually blossomed into a life partnership.

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The wedding had been the subject of speculation for weeks, particularly after reports suggested that several prominent personalities from the film fraternity had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the celebrations. Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and his wife were also spotted in the city. On Tuesday, Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath shared a picture with the couple from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, adding to the buzz around Ahaana and Nimish's wedding.

Ahaana and Nimish have now put the speculation to rest with posts announcing that they are officially 'hitched'. Ahaana revealed that she has known Nimish for 10 years, describing him as her best friend who eventually became her boyfriend and now her life partner.

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She also thanked everyone who had worked behind the scenes for nearly six months to make the wedding celebrations possible.

Unlike her younger sister Diya Krishna, whose relationship and wedding were more openly documented on social media, Ahaana had largely kept her relationship with Nimish away from the public eye until recently.

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Sharing a glimpse into what Nimish means to her, Ahaana wrote: "My best friend, boyfriend, partner, soulmate, comfort pillow, cupcake and now husband. With you, my heart beats slow, steady and right. To growing old together and building a world together we can call our own, here's to being the same team for life and beyond."