Twenty years after saying ‘I do’, Suriya and Jyothika renewed their wedding vows, this time with their two children, Dev and Diya, as their special witnesses. The Tamil film industry's much-loved couple got married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family, including Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi. Dev and Diya looked radiant as they took on the roles of best man and bridesmaid for their parents.

A video from the ceremony, shared by the couple a few hours ago, has won fans' hearts. Dressed in a white off-shoulder gown, Jyothika looked elegant as she exchanged vows with Suriya at a church in a Christian-style ceremony, a departure from their traditional Hindu wedding two decades ago. Suriya, meanwhile, could be seen smiling proudly as he looked at Jyothika during the ceremony.

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The couple captioned the video, “The Sequel: A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war.” They made it clear that the ceremony was not about celebrating a perfect marriage, but the journey they have shared through ‘imperfections, adjustments, understanding, sacrifices’, and selfless love.

In her vows, Jyothika spoke about choosing happiness, celebrating life, staying grateful, prioritising health, and being the best mother to their children. She also reflected on the imperfect yet enduring nature of their relationship. “I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife, who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time,” she wrote.

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She also placed their friendship at the heart of her vows, describing Suriya as her ‘equal’, ‘confidant’, ‘gossip partner’, and ‘best friend’, besides being her husband and the father of their children. “So here’s to our next twenty years — the imperfect us, with the perfect understanding,” Jyothika concluded.

Suriya and Jyothika first met on the sets of their 1999 film ‘Poovellam Kettuppar’ and began dating while working together on the thriller ‘Kaakha Kaakha’. They got married in 2006 and have since welcomed two children, Dev and Diya.