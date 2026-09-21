A video of actor Anaswara Rajan bursting into laughter after struggling to understand an English question has gone viral on social media.

The amusing moment occurred during the teaser launch of her upcoming Telugu film 'Itllu Arjuna', when a journalist asked Anaswara about her experience working with the film's lead actor, Aniesh.

Anaswara initially asked the journalist to repeat the question as she could not make it out clearly. When he repeated it with some additional explanation, his Telugu-accented English left the actor in splits. Aniesh, along with members of the film's crew and others in the audience, also joined in the laughter.

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Anaswara soon composed herself and went on to answer the question. The confusion reportedly arose over the word 'histrionics', which refers to exaggerated or overly dramatic behaviour. The way the word was pronounced during the question left Anaswara struggling to hold back her laughter.

After Anaswara spoke about her experience working with Aniesh, the journalist jokingly told her that the audience would have to wait until the film's release to see how their collaboration turned out. Anaswara responded that everyone could watch the film again after its release.

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'Itllu Arjuna' marks the acting debut of Aniesh, who plays the male lead opposite Anaswara. He portrays a character with a speech disorder in the film.

Mahesh Aniesh has directed the film, while Venki Kudumula is the producer. Thaman has composed the music. 'Itllu Arjuna' is scheduled to hit theatres on October 30.