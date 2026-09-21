Rashmika Mandanna takes on a never-before-seen role in 'Mysaa', the upcoming action thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Rawindra Pulle. The makers have unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse of the actor in an intense and physically demanding role.

Rashmika plays a woman from the Gond tribal community who is forced to confront the challenges she faces in society. The teaser puts her action skills front and centre, with the actor seen performing several intense sequences. Her physical transformation for the role is also evident in the footage.

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The teaser also hints at a high-octane thriller featuring underwater action sequences and several tense moments. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the film, adding to its action-oriented tone.

'Mysaa' is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27. The film is produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Saipureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the banner of Unform Films.

Shreyas Krishna is the cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The cast also includes Eeswari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Taarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh.

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The film also marked a physically challenging shoot for Rashmika. The actor had previously revealed that she suffered an injury while filming, with a tendon in her right hip tearing during the shoot.