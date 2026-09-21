Vijay Sethupathi has expressed his eagerness to be part of the Hollywood remake of his 2024 blockbuster 'Maharaja', even offering to act in it for free. The actor also revealed that director Nithilan Saminathan has already narrated the story of 'Maharaja 2' to him.

Sethupathi spoke about the developments at the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Baththa'. When asked about reports that the Hollywood adaptation of 'Maharaja' could feature Matthew McConaughey, the actor did not deny the casting speculation. He revealed that he had personally contacted the film's producer to find out whether the remake was indeed happening.

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Sethupathi said he had asked the producer about the Hollywood remake and offered to act in the film without charging a fee if he could be given a role. He added that the possibility of his film being adapted in Hollywood came as a pleasant surprise and made him happy, as he had always wanted to act in an American production.

The actor credited Saminathan for the opportunity and expressed his affection for the filmmaker.

While the Hollywood remake remains a talking point, Sethupathi also confirmed that the story of 'Maharaja' is set to continue. According to the actor, Saminathan recently shared the story of the sequel with him and he found it impressive.

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Sethupathi praised Saminathan's writing and said he had always believed in 'Maharaja', even when some people were initially unsure about the film. However, he admitted that he had not expected the film to reach the level of success it eventually achieved.

Released in 2024, 'Maharaja' became one of the year's major Tamil hits, with Sethupathi playing the titular character alongside Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam and Mamta Mohandas.

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The film follows Maharaja, a barber who approaches the police after a dustbin named Lakshmi goes missing from his home. What initially appears to be an unusual complaint gradually takes a much darker turn as the truth behind his visit to the police station emerges.

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, 'Maharaja' was produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. Its Hollywood remake rights have reportedly been sold, with McConaughey's name linked to the project, although his casting has not been officially confirmed.