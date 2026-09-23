The International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), which is set to begin on Friday, is facing an unusual hurdle, nearly 18 years after its inception in 2008. For the first time in the festival’s history, as many as 31 short films and documentaries have been dropped from the schedule after they failed to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Among the affected films is ‘Globe,’ a 25-minute Malayalam short directed by Shijin Govind. The filmmaker said he was deeply disappointed by the decision, particularly because the film had been officially selected for the Short Film Competition at IDSFFK 2026.

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“The organisers selected my film, but now it has been dropped because it has not received approval from the Censor Board. I find this deeply concerning, not only for my film, but also for the space we create for independent and student filmmakers to tell stories rooted in their own experiences and realities,” he said.

He said the situation was particularly upsetting for the young actor who features in the film and his family. “The boy is from an Adivasi hamlet, and he and his family were excited about travelling to Thiruvananthapuram to watch him get this opportunity. It is unfortunate if the Censor Board is trying to silence young people and creators like us,” he said.

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Shijin said he was willing to make changes to the film if required, provided he was given sufficient time. “If there are changes to be made, I can do that. However, I need at least two days’ time,” he said. 'Globe' is a short-fiction graduation film adapted from a story by Sahitya Akademi Award winner N Prabhakaran. The film follows a young tribal boy from Attappadi and explores his life, home and relationship with the world around him.

Shijin Govind. Photo: Instagram/ govind_shijin

Sources within the Kerala Chalachitra Academy said that while films have faced certification-related hurdles at previous editions, the number of films affected this year is unprecedented. According to them, 31 films, including several foreign and national productions, have been affected. “What is strange is the extent to which the Censor Board and other offices, including the Defence authorities, are involved in this. These are films that do not seem problematic, but they are still facing issues,” a source said.

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Though the Centre has claimed none of the films have yet been denied from playing at the film festival, it is not true, says an official source. "We have been told there is only approval for the remaining films," he said, adding that 18 officially selected films, nine films in the international non-fiction section and three films in the Festival Winners Section and one film from the Nepal package, were yet to receive approval from the Censor Board.

As per norms, short films being screened at film festivals don't need prior Censor Board approval as they are not meant for theatrical viewing, though there are exemptions. Filmmakers, however, should ensure an affidavit to the organisers. The state government is understood to have been involved in discussions with the Centre regarding the issue.