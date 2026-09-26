Rajinikanth is set to return as Muthuvel Pandian in 'Jailer 2', with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 15. Sree Gokulam Movies, owned by Sree Gokulam Gopalan, has secured the distribution rights for Kerala and Karnataka and plans a wide release across the two states.

The sequel follows the success of the 2023 action drama 'Jailer', which featured Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the new film brings back several faces from the original while expanding its cast.

Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who appeared in the first film, are expected to return for the sequel as well. The film is also expected to feature cameos from several actors who were not part of the first instalment. Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan are among the other prominent names associated with the project.

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The makers have already introduced some of the characters through individual videos, generating interest ahead of the release. The sequel also brings together characters from the first film with several new additions.

Anirudh Ravichander returns as the composer, handling both the songs and background score. The makers have already released the song 'Alla Bollo', which has been gaining traction. Malayalam actor Shamna Kasim features in the song, with her dance performance emerging as one of its highlights.