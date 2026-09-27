The Harvest Moon had social media buzzing on Saturday, with skywatchers and photography enthusiasts sharing pictures and videos of the full moon. Among the many posts capturing the celestial spectacle, actor Tovino Thomas' playful take on the trend has caught the attention of social media users.

The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the 'Harvest Moon'. It is one of the most anticipated full moons of the year, with its appearance often inspiring photographers and social media users to capture and share images of the night sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tovino, however, decided to give the trend his own humorous twist.

The actor shared a video in which he appears to swallow the Harvest Moon. The video begins with the moon in the frame before Tovino's playful act takes over. His expression at the end, after seemingly swallowing the moon, makes the clip particularly amusing.

The unusual take has added a touch of humour to the flood of Harvest Moon posts on social media, with the video quickly drawing attention from Tovino's followers and fans.

Tovino is currently juggling several projects. His recent releases include 'Athiradi', 'Pallichattambi', 'Balan the Boy' and 'Khalifa the Ruler'. He is also set to appear in upcoming films including 'Munpe', 'Gracias El Clasico' and 'Thantha Vibe'.