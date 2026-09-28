Tamil filmmaker Nelson, who is gearing up for the release of Jailer 2, has revealed that casting Vinayakan as the menacing Varman in ‘Jailer’ was a carefully considered decision. Nelson said he had wanted a Malayali actor for the role from the very beginning and praised Vinayakan for bringing exceptional commitment to the character, saying the actor gave ‘200 percent’ to the performance.

“I had decided while writing the screenplay itself that the villain should be someone who speaks Tamil with a hint of Malayalam. I didn’t have anyone particular in mind at that point, as I wanted to complete writing the character before deciding on the actor. A few actors did come to mind, but I felt something was missing. We even considered casting a newcomer. I was also sceptical about whether Varman’s unique mannerisms and actions could be portrayed convincingly if we cast a well-known Malayalam actor. There was a chance it might not meet the audience’s expectations. I also wanted Varman to have a distinct look.

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“It was around this time that I came across Vinayakan’s Instagram account. Looking at his facial features and some of his performances, I felt there was something raw about him. I also watched his interviews and press meets and noticed that he had some of Varman’s mannerisms. That’s when I became convinced that Vinayakan would be perfect for the role. So, casting Varman was quite a difficult process,” Nelson said.

Speaking about Vinayakan’s dedication and passion for cinema, Nelson said, “He doesn’t do back-to-back films and is very passionate about cinema. During the shoot, he twisted his ankle inside the caravan. His legs were swollen, so you can see him sitting in some of the scenes. But he never complained about the pain or let it affect the shoot. He would just continue with his work. The only challenge was getting him out of the caravan. He gave 200 percent to the role.”