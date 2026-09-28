Acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli, who is currently busy with his upcoming film ‘Varanasi’, arrived in Kochi on Monday morning to promote the Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’. Rajamouli is presenting the film, which his son, Karthikeya, is producing.

Incidentally, 2026 marks Rajamouli’s 25th year in cinema. He emerged as one of Indian cinema's biggest names with the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, particularly ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ (2015), which became a major box-office success and significantly expanded Telugu cinema's reach.

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The filmmaker is currently working on ‘Varanasi’, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to hit theatres next year. ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’, which is slated for release on October 2, marks the directorial debut of Sashank Yelati. Fahadh Faasil plays the lead in the fantasy family entertainer, which also features child actor Sara. The teaser has already generated attention on social media, while the song has also gained traction.

The film is backed by Arka Media Works, the Hyderabad-based production house founded by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, which is also associated with Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali' films. Bhavana Studios is distributing the film in Kerala. The film features Fahadh in a different role and will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. The script development is by S S Kanch, with Hamsa Ali credited as co-writer.