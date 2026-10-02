Looking for something new to watch this week? Here are some of the latest films making their way to streaming platforms, across languages and genres.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (Malayalam)

Directed by Girish AD, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' revolves around Justin, played by Nivin Pauly, an unmarried man whose quiet routine takes an unexpected turn when Ashley, portrayed by Mamitha Baiju, moves in next door. The film places the evolving relationship between the two at the centre of its narrative, choosing to explore a simple romantic premise rather than relying on major twists or dramatic turns.

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The film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda and Shyam Mohan in key roles. Ajmal Sabu has handled the cinematography, while Akash Joseph Varghese is in charge of editing. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music.

Streaming on JioHotstar from October 2.

#Love (Tamil)

The film follows Tara (Aishwarya Lekshmi) and Matthew (Arjun Das), two people who find themselves on opposite sides of a debate about love: whether lasting relationships are built on chemistry or compatibility. To settle their differences, the two agree to take part in a 60-day dating experiment. However, as they spend more time together, what begins as a challenge gradually turns into something more personal, blurring the boundaries between the experiment and real emotions.

Streaming on Netflix from October 2.

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Pooja Meri Jaan (Hindi)

The thriller centres on Pooja Dogra (Mrunal Thakur), whose life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes embroiled in a legal case following the death of her friend Aniket Srivastava (Vikram Singh Chauhan). After Aniket dies by suicide following her rejection of his marriage proposal, Pooja is accused of abetting his death. She turns to defence lawyer Sana (Huma Qureshi) for help, but as the trial progresses, conflicting versions of events raise questions about what truly happened and where the truth lies.

Streaming on ZEE5 from October 2.

Ohh My Dog (Hindi)

Directed by Amit Rai, the canine drama-thriller 'Ohh My Dog' features Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra in key roles, along with Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar and Shreedhar Dubey. The film weaves together two parallel stories: Appu (Mahi Rai) is left heartbroken when his indie dog Momo goes missing after running out to fetch a ball, while in Bihar, a young labourer named Prince disappears, prompting his loyal dog Oscar to take on the role of a detective in search of his missing companion.

Streaming on Netflix from October 1.