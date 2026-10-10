Actor Prakash Raj has criticised the detention of political leaders and others ahead of a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, saying the police action reflects the government's fear of dissent.

Reacting to the detentions, the actor questioned the authorities' decision to prevent people from reaching the protest site, warning that such measures would not silence those challenging them.

“What is all this hungama? Detaining youngsters on flights and from their homes, not even allowing them to reach the protest site? You are afraid, aren't you? You have not arrested us or silenced our voices by using the police and the Army. It is you who are behind bars, imprisoned by your own fear,” Prakash Raj said.

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He added that the voices raised against the government were growing stronger and asserted that the country would not allow democracy to be destroyed.

“Keep trying, but you will not succeed. This country will not let you kill democracy. It is a long fight, and we will continue to ask questions. Game on! The nation is watching,” he said.

The actor's remarks came amid reports of multiple detentions ahead of the Jantar Mantar 2.0 protest. Delhi Police took Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijit Dipke into custody after boarding the aircraft he was travelling in to attend the protest in Delhi.

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Prominent YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CPM leaders M A Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan and M V Govindan were also reportedly detained earlier in the day.

According to the CJP, Delhi Police detained Rathee from his residence at the Kendriya Vihar Society in Gurugram at around 7.45 am. The party alleged that the police asked him not to travel to Delhi to participate in the protest. He was taken into custody after refusing to comply with the request.