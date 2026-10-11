Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’ has recorded more than ₹ 1.61 crore in pre-sales in Kerala within an hour of advance bookings opening, according to the film’s makers. The response comes ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on October 15, with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial set for a wide release across the state.

Ticket sales on BookMyShow crossed 40,000 in the first hour, while more than 12,000 tickets were sold through District by Zomato during the same period. The makers claim this is the highest number of tickets sold for a film in the first hour of pre-booking on the platform in Kerala. Across BookMyShow, District by Zomato, TicketNew and theatre box-office counters, sales reportedly crossed one lakh tickets in the opening hour.

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Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, ‘Jailer 2’ is scheduled to release across around 800 screens in Kerala. Sree Gokulam Movies, owned by Sree Gokulam Gopalan, is distributing the film in the state, with Dream Big Films serving as its distribution partner.

The film has drawn strong advance bookings in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur and Kottayam. Several theatres have reportedly sold out their opening-day shows, with additional screenings being planned to meet demand. Some centres are also preparing marathon shows for the release.

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Mohanlal's return is expected to be a major draw for Malayali audiences. The actor's cameo in the first film was widely appreciated, and his appearance in the sequel's trailer has fuelled anticipation. His presence alongside Rajinikanth is among the factors generating interest in the film's Kerala release.

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster ‘Jailer’. Shivarajkumar also returns, while the cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu and Hakkim Shahjahan.

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Nelson Dilipkumar returns to direct the film, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and background score. ‘Jailer 2’ will open in Kerala with its first show scheduled for 6 am on October 15.