Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi’s wedding was among the most talked-about events of the past month. Now, the couple has offered a closer look at their big day through a wedding video shared on Ahaana’s YouTube channel, describing it as a documentation of a core memory: “The one where Nimish and I got married.”



The documentary captures not just the wedding but also the days leading up to it, including the carnival, the sangeet night and the extensive preparations that went into making the celebrations special. The couple’s playful side comes through in several moments, particularly during a fun question-and-answer session with the anchor. They even recount a funny incident involving an autorickshaw ride to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), offering a glimpse into their lives before they became a married couple.



One of the highlights of the wedding venue was The Bloom, a custom-sculpted Tree of Life installation that served as the centrepiece of the wedding stage. Beyond the grandeur, the video also features intimate conversations about the transition from being best friends to life partners. Ahaana’s parents speak proudly about their daughter, while her sisters, particularly Ozy and Hansika, get emotional as they talk about her role as their elder sister.



The attention to detail is evident throughout the video, with Ahaana revealing how several elements of the wedding had been planned months in advance. She began writing her wedding vows in July, well ahead of the ceremony. Earlier, Ahaana had shared visuals of her arrival at the wedding venue by boat. The new video offers a closer look at how the much-discussed entry was planned and executed.



Ahaana had also revealed that she wanted the sangeet night to resemble an awards ceremony. She speaks about having envisioned her wedding for years, including her wish to get married before turning 31 on October 13. The wedding date, too, was part of her carefully laid-out plan. Comparing the preparations to nurturing a baby for nine months, she describes herself as the jyotsan who fixed the date. The couple also opted for a carnival instead of the traditional haldi ceremony. Actor Dulquer Salmaan was among those present at the wedding and officiated the ceremony. "I have only seen wedding officiants like this in western movies, while drawing a playful comparison to Joey from 'Friends'," he joked before pronouncing Nimish and Ahaana as husband and wife.