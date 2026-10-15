Costume designer Jishad Shamsudeen has expressed disappointment over the removal of several scenes featuring Mohanlal from Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’, claiming that even three distinct looks created for the actor did not make it into the final cut.

Jishad, who designed Mohanlal’s costumes for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, shared his concerns in a social media post following the film’s release. He said a scene featured in the trailer was also removed from the film and indicated that he would not be part of a potential sequel.

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“Based on what was shot, I was completely confident in our work, even when reduced to a two-second glimpse in the trailer. But with the film's release, three of Mohanlal Sir's distinct looks were cut entirely, and even that trailer scene was trimmed out,” he wrote.

Questioning the decision to remove the scenes, Jishad said his experience in cinema made him believe there was no need to cut material featuring a star of Mohanlal’s stature. “Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a sequel, I will not be a part of it,” he added, apologising to those who had placed their trust in him.

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Jishad also said commercial considerations and stardom were not his priorities, stressing that his loyalty lay with the fans, cinema lovers and Mohanlal. He accompanied the post with photographs of the actor’s costumes and pictures of himself with Mohanlal.

Mohanlal’s appearance in the first ‘Jailer’ was brief but memorable. His powerful entry as Mathew, also known as the Dubai-based crime boss, was among the film’s major talking points, with audiences in Kerala and Tamil Nadu celebrating his appearance alongside Rajinikanth. His limited screen time in ‘Jailer 2’ has now become a talking point among fans, particularly following Jishad’s claims about scenes that were left out of the final version.

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The costume designer’s post has drawn support from several Mohanlal fans, with many questioning why the actor’s portions were reduced. Some suggested that his presence could have overshadowed other characters, while others expressed disappointment over the apparent omission of his introduction scene. Several fans also said they had wondered why Mohanlal had so little screen time in the sequel.

The Mohanlal Fans Association has also responded to Jishad’s post, as criticism of the decision to cut the actor’s scenes continues to gather momentum on social media.