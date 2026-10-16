Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has stormed the Kerala box office, collecting ₹12.5 crore on its opening day and surpassing the record set by Vijay’s ‘Leo’. The figures, reported by box-office tracking website Sacnilk, put the film among the biggest openers in the state.

Released in 2023, ‘Leo’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had collected ₹12 crore in Kerala on its first day. However, ‘Empuraan’, with an opening-day collection of ₹14.07 crore, continues to hold the top spot in the state. ‘Jailer 2’ arrived in Kerala with a record release across 800 screens, with around 4,000 shows scheduled on its opening day. The wide release appears to have given the Rajinikanth-starrer a strong start in the state.

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The film’s opening-day performance has been impressive in other markets as well. In Tamil Nadu, ‘Jailer 2’ collected ₹22 crore, falling short of ‘Leo’, which had earned ₹35 crore in the state on its opening day. ‘Leo’ also remains ahead in worldwide opening-day collections, with ₹148.5 crore.

According to Sacnilk, ‘Jailer 2’ collected ₹71 crore gross in India on its first day, with a net collection of ₹59.70 crore. Its overseas collection stood at ₹55 crore, taking its worldwide gross to ₹125.25 crore.

The film collected ₹15.80 crore in Karnataka, ₹15.60 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined, and ₹4.80 crore in the rest of India.

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With a strong opening across markets, ‘Jailer 2’ is now looking to build on its early momentum. While it remains to be seen whether the film can sustain its box-office run and join the ₹1,000-crore club, the upcoming holidays could give it an additional boost. A strong opening alone, however, does not guarantee that milestone.