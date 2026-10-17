Actor Nepoleon has paid tribute to veteran music composer Deva, remembering their 35-year association and the enduring popularity of ‘Panju Mittai’ from their 1997 film ‘Ettupatti Rasa’.

Speaking to Onmanorama on Saturday, following Deva’s death, Nepoleon recalled how the composer had contributed to several of his films and remained an important part of his career.

“I have shared a long association with Deva sir, spanning 35 years. He has composed music for several of my films, including ‘Ettupatti Rasa’, for which I received a state award. ‘Panju Mittai’ from the film was a huge hit, and it continues to receive millions of views even today. His music has been an important part of my career, and I will always cherish the bond we shared,” Nepoleon told Onmanorama.

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Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, died in Chennai on Saturday, October 17, at the age of 75. One of the prominent composers in Tamil cinema, he was particularly popular during the 1990s for his catchy melodies, folk-inspired compositions and energetic gaana numbers. He also composed music for Malayalam films, including ‘The Prince’ and ‘Phantom’.

Released in 1997, ‘Ettupatti Rasa’ starred Nepoleon alongside Khushbu and Urvashi. The film’s song ‘Panju Mittai Selakatti’, composed by Deva and sung by Malaysia Vasudevan and S Janaki, became a popular number and continues to attract listeners decades after its release.

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Deva’s extensive body of work includes soundtracks for films such as ‘Annamalai’, ‘Baashha’, ‘Aasai’, ‘Kadhal Kottai’, ‘Nerrukku Ner’, ‘Ninaithen Vandhai’, ‘Priyamudan’, ‘Vaalee’ and ‘Kushi’. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he composed music for hundreds of films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, leaving a lasting mark on South Indian film music.