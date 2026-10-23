Several new films across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema are making their way to OTT platforms this week. Here’s a look at the latest releases, where to watch them and when they began streaming.

Dhoomakethu (Malayalam)

Malayalam film 'Dhoomakethu', starring Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal has released on OTT less than a month after its theatrical release. The film revolves around Kuttan, played by Sajin Gopu, whose wedding day takes an unsettling turn when he wakes up after dreaming about his own death. As the day progresses, he begins experiencing a strange sense of familiarity, leaving him unsure of what is real and what exists only in his imagination. With the events seemingly caught in a loop, Kuttan sets out to uncover the truth before he finds himself reliving the same day again.

Streaming on Netflix from October 23.

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The Paradise (Telugu)

Set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad, the Nani-starrer explores the struggles of the Savaari, a stateless community of nearly 5,000 people trapped under a powerful landlord’s rule. At the heart of the story is Jadal, whose return after 14 years behind bars disrupts the existing order. Determined to fight back against years of oppression, he brings his people together, drawing them into a brewing conflict with the landlord’s power-hungry son.

Streaming on Netflix from October 22.

Dorothy (Tamil)

Set in 1990s Madurai, ‘Dorothy’ explores the lives and experiences of transgender people, a perspective that remains relatively underrepresented in mainstream Tamil cinema. The film features Rishikanth, Sananth, Keerthy Suresh and Soundarajan in key roles. It was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release, drawing appreciation from audiences. The project also reportedly caught the attention of veteran actor Rajinikanth.

Streaming on Netflix from October 23.

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Chaar Yaar (Hindi)

Set in the early 2000s, the story follows four young men from financially struggling families in Mumbai, played by Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayrak Mehta. Hoping to break free from their circumstances, they turn to stealing luxury cars. But their pursuit of a better life soon takes a dangerous turn, putting them on a collision course with hardened criminals and a police inspector determined to track them down.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.