Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who recently appeared with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, on an episode of Koffee with Karan, has responded to online criticism regarding their relationship. Much of the backlash targeted Vijay after he revealed that he made Rashmika ask him '100 times' before agreeing to marry her.

"It is not in me to propose. She said, 'Let's get married,' and you asked me like a 100 times," the actor had stated during the show, alongside Rashmika's reply that it took her a full year to convince him. This exchange led many viewers to call the 'Arjun Reddy' star a 'red flag', a term used to describe toxic or unhealthy relationship behavior.

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Now, the actor has responded to the criticisms, adding that she was shocked by the assumptions people made on the internet. "My lovely people of the internet.. To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju (sic).

"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

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Rashmika said she had to address the topic publicly as she wanted to protect the people who believe in love. "I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn't what you want for yourself, that's completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy. I'll be happy for you either way.

"And one more thing. B**** about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you're a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose your own life and taking charge of it," the actor said. Taking on comments that said she seemed obsessed with Vijay, Rashmika said when did being in love with one's partner become wrong.

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"He's going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with. Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, "Let's get married." I would do it a thousand times - 100 is nothing. It's really that simple.

"And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives... We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with."

Vijay, known for 'Geetha Govindam', 'Dear Comrade' and 'Ranabaali', and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 earlier this year. The couple were one of the guests on the popular Karan Johar-hosted chat show that left people on the internet analysing Rashmika and Vijay's relationship.

She said they have been bombarded with ‘opinions, comments and unsolicited advice’ unnecessarily. Rashmika said she knew exactly what she wanted and it was equally okay that Vijay, 37, ‘wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure’. "That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker - and we need that in each other's lives. For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far," she added. Soon after she shared the multi-page statement on Instagram, netizens questioned why Vijay was silent, leaving Rashmika to do all the ‘explaining’.

Vijay, meanwhile, also shared a statement on social media, calling the internet chatter as ‘me and her against the world’. “My best friend, my wife, my own. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If it is me and her against the world- So be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f*** themselves.”