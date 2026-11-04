Binu George Alexander Productions has acquired the rights to distribute the Tamil movie ‘Om’ in Kerala, starring Mammootty and Dhanush in lead roles. The big-budget movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy will be released globally on November 20. Dream Big Films will be distributing the movie in theatres across Kerala for the banner of Binu George Alexander Productions.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie titled ‘Om Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood’ hope that it will be a huge success in both Malayalam and Tamil.

With ‘Om’, Binu George Alexander Productions is making a remarkable debut in the field of movie distribution. The company aims to take up new production ventures too, besides film distribution. The latest Malayalam movie directed by Anoop Sathyan, with Mohanlal in the lead role, is bankrolled by Binu Alexander Productions.

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Interestingly, ‘Om’ marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after almost eight years. The screen icon’s mass look and dialogues from the glimpses video have already become a talking point among his fans. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead while the movie also boasts of veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, as well as Sreeleela. Meanwhile, the catchy songs composed by Sai Abhyankar have been garnering praise on social media.

The makers plan to release the movie extensively in theatres across Kerala alongside its worldwide release. Mammootty’s excellent screen presence, Dhanush’s performance, and Sai Pallavi’s charm are some of the factors that are likely to draw the audience to the theatres. ‘Om’ is produced by Sradha Agarwal, Dhanush, and Asmat Jagmag. Vishu Ramaswamy serves as the creative producer, while Sreyas Sreenivasan and Sandesh Agarwal are the co-producers. Ezhil Arasan has set the beautiful frames, while editing is by R Kalywanan.

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The thrilling action sequences are choreographed by Yannik Ben. Rajeevan is the production designer, and R Panneer Selvam is the art director. Sandy serves as the choreographer. Sync Cinema handles the sound designing while Kannan Ganpat has done the sound mixing. Kavya Sreeram is credited as the costume designer and makeup is by B Raja. Prasad Labs handles the DI and Ranga is the colourist. Phantom FX and Spectre Post are the VFX designers. Meanwhile, Syam PM serves as the VFX supervisor. Stills are by V Citrus. Nag is the costume designer, and Kaliban is the publicity designer. D Ramesh Kuchirayar serves as the production controller, while Meenusree Hariharan is the production executive.