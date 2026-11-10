Kochi: Noted cinematographer Shaji Kumar has died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a film set in Alappuzha two days ago. He was 57.

Shaji Kumar was the cinematographer of more than 50 films, including the blockbuster Malayalam movies Pulimurugan, Narasimham and Odiyan. His death comes just weeks before the scheduled release of his latest film, Athimanoharam, which is set to hit theatres at the end of next month. Ottakkomban is another upcoming project.

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He suffered a medical emergency while shooting for an upcoming Dileep film in Alappuzha. He was given initial treatment there before being shifted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Although his condition initially required intensive care, he was later moved to a room. However, he collapsed while walking to the washroom.

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Apart from Malayalam cinema, Shaji Kumar had also worked in Tamil and Hindi films. He had been active in the film industry for more than a decade and was among the preferred cinematographers of leading directors such as Shaji Kailas, Joshiy, Vinayan and Vysakh.

His notable works include Nasrani, Robin Hood, Baba Kalyani, Vellinakshatram, Adbuthadweep, Madhura Raja, Ring Master, Mallus Singh, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra and Thudarum.

He received critical appreciation for his work in the 2011 Tamil film Ponnar Shankar.