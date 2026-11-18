Actor and musician Vijay Antony recently sparked widespread discussion on social media after arriving at the Kochi airport barefoot. Now, his wife, Fathima, has revealed the touching reason behind his decision.

Following the tragic passing of their daughter Meera, the actor has given up wearing footwear—choosing instead to use only a few pairs she never got to wear—alongside stopping the use of expensive watches. Fathima shared this deeply personal story with the media at the pre-release event for Vijay Antony’s upcoming film 'Appakutty,' directed by M. Maran, marking her first public appearance since Meera’s death.

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According to Fathima, the couple had bought Meera several pairs of footwear from different parts of the world, including the US and London, as she prepared to join college. The footwear remains untouched at home, a painful reminder of their loss. Seeing them, Vijay Antony decided never to wear footwear again. Fathima said, “After losing Meera, I was in a very difficult state of mind. I felt like a broken piece of glass. Vijay Antony and his fans are the ones helping me put the pieces back together. It has taken me nearly five years since losing my daughter to come before you for a press meet.”

“I stepped out again because of my partner Vijay and a few close friends. Everyone who meets me tells me, ‘Meera is now in a better place. You should move forward and make films again.’ Not many people know why Vijay Antony does not wear footwear. Today, I want to reveal the reason. We had bought several pairs of footwear for Meera when she was preparing to go to college. They are still lying untouched at home. It was after seeing them that he decided never to wear footwear again.”

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He makes an exception only when footwear is unavoidable during overseas concert tours, Fathima said.“He wears shoes only when absolutely necessary, such as when travelling to London, Paris, Singapore or Malaysia for music concerts. Even then, he takes them off as soon as the event is over,” she said. Footwear is not the only thing Vijay Antony has given up since Meera's death. He has also parted with his collection of expensive watches from brands such as Rado and Rolex. He now wears only the watch Meera had on when she died. “I had bought that watch for my daughter because she wanted it. It is a Cellphone watch worth Rs 4,000, and that is the only watch he wears now. I have asked him several times to use a smartwatch, but he refuses to listen,” Fathima added.

The event also marked the first public appearance on stage by the couple's younger daughter, Lara. “I have seen my father work hard day and night for this film. It is about a father’s love for a child. Every child should watch it, as it will help them understand their fathers better,” Lara said in English. At the hosts’ request, she later spoke in Tamil as well, revealing that black was her favourite colour and gulab jamun her favourite sweet. She also urged the audience to watch Appakutty in theatres.

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Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Antony became emotional as he recalled how he had missed the chance to see Meera speak at a gathering like this. He said he had initially doubted whether the shy Lara would be able to address the audience, but was delighted by the way she spoke. Vijay Antony’s 16-year-old elder daughter Meera died by suicide in 2023. At the event, the actor acknowledged Fathima's unwavering support through the difficult years following their daughter's death, thanking her for standing by him like a rock. He also credited her as the driving force behind Vijay Antony Film Corporation. ‘Appakutty’ will hit theatres on November 20.