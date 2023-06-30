Review | Lust, love, and missed opportunities in 'Lust Stories 2'

Netflix has finally premiered the highly anticipated anthology film 'Lust Stories 2', which revolves around the theme of lust in its diverse forms, including marital rape, aggression, shame, pleasure, and introspection. The movie showcases the talents of four exceptional directors—Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, and Amit Sharma — who skillfully present four distinct short stories that explore various aspects of desire.

Now that the film has started streaming, it inevitably invites comparisons to its predecessor, 'Lust Stories'. While the first part captured audiences with its more accessible concepts, 'Lust Stories 2' takes a more serious and introspective approach. It confronts challenging subjects, pushing boundaries and digging into the depths of human experience.

Within its ambitious narrative, 'Lust Stories 2' occasionally fails in achieving the desired level of coherence and enjoyment. While it offers moments that provoke contemplation, some viewers may long for a lighter touch and a sense of levity.

One particular tale among the ensemble stands out for its brilliance — the mesmerising work of Konkona Sen Sharma in 'The Mirror'. With the extraordinary performances of Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash in the lead roles, Konkona, despite her limited directorial experience, masterfully captures the essence of this narrative. The story weaves a tantalising tapestry that explores the intricate interplay of guilt and pleasure within the realm of lust. The amazing Tillotama Shome masterfully embodies the role of a sophisticated career woman who exudes an irresistible yearning for a physical connection. The guilt, shame, and insatiable longing that course through her visage as the story unfolds are nothing short of incredible.

R Balki's 'Made for each other' explores the realm of a progressive mindset, tackling a subject that often remains unspoken in public discourse: sex before marriage. In this narrative, Neena Gupta portrays a spirited grandmother who fearlessly advises her granddaughter, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, and her fiancé, played by Angad Bedi, to engage in intimacy before tying the knot, as a means to explore their compatibility.

The film confronts societal taboos and challenges conventional norms by encouraging open conversations on this often hushed topic. Neena Gupta's portrayal as a vibrant and outspoken grandmother brings a refreshing perspective, urging the younger generation to embrace a more open-minded approach to relationships.

Sujoy Ghosh's 'Sex with ex' featuring Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia has garnered a diverse range of reactions. While the film seemingly explores themes of karma and ghostly revenge, it unfortunately, becomes overshadowed by the singular steamy scene between the two leads. Consequently, the audience may struggle to grasp the intended subject matter, resulting in a missed opportunity. Undeniably, the film takes a daring approach, but it ultimately falls short of its potential.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma's 'Tilchatta', starring Kajol in the lead role, possesses immense potential as it tackles the sensitive subject of marital rape. The film incorporates an intriguing background score that creates anticipation for something extraordinary. However, Sharma fails in taking it to the next level, leaving the audience wanting more.

'Lust Stories 2' disappointingly squanders its potential, becoming a notable aspect that stands out. Despite featuring highly talented actors like Kajol, Neena Gupta, and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles, the overall narratives fail to fully harness their true capabilities. It feels as though the stories lacked depth and substance, leaving little room for meaningful exploration.

The movie disappointingly veers away from its central themes, resulting in a loss of focus.

While 'Lust Stories 2' may be suitable for casual binge-watching, it lacks the impact required to be truly mind-blowing. The stories lack the depth and nuance needed to resonate with viewers on a deep level. It is a lacklustre watch that fails to engage the audience fully and fulfil its potential.