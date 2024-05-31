Not all films need heroes who can flex a muscle and land a punch to save their loved ones. There are ordinary people who rise to the occasion to keep their families safe. Much like Georgekutty in 'Drishyam' and Roy in 'Aarkkariyam'.

'Swakaryam Sambhavabahulam' directed by Naseer Badarudheen is the tale of a father Ravi (Jeo Baby) who looks out to keep his two daughters safe. Ravi is a helper at a mental institute where he forges a strong bond with a widowed woman played by 'Minnal Murali' fame Shelley; his younger daughter Reena (Annu) is a Plus Two student, while the elder one (RJ Anjali) is hopelessly in a love-hate relationship with her good-for-nothing husband.

Though the film features quite a few characters who play an important part in the narrative, it is mostly centred on Reena and Ravi and traces their ups and downs. Reena, who is good at academics and in a relationship with her schoolmate, loses interest in both after she goes through a dark phase in her life. This is where the story takes a turn. Despite the gravity of the crime, the film manages to stay pleasant, without traumatising the viewer much. That does not mean the film treats the issue lightly. Just that there are alternative solutions. However, despite its engaging narrative and a Drishyam-model twist, there are forced scenes in the film, which is also affected by loopholes at crucial places. Also, the rushed climax can leave the viewer unsatisfied.

The Thiruvananthapuram dialect in 'Swakaryam Sambhavabahulam', though a bit forced, is refreshing, given Mollywood's overexposure to the North Malabar dialect in recent years. There is a remarkable improvement in Jeo Baby's performance in the movie. He plays exactly the opposite of his devil-may-care persona in the recently released 'Mandakini' as he navigates the emotions of a protective father. The poignancy moments between father and daughter will move one to tears.

Annu Antony has potential but it is not fully explored in the movie. Shelley excels as Ravi's love interest in the movie, but her character arc suffers as her story is hardly explored in the movie, though she is given a considerable amount of screen time. Sajin Cherukayil also plays a different avatar in the film. Despite the chaotic nature of the story, especially in the second half of the narrative, the film offers a good viewing experience to the audience.