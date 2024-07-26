To make a movie with just two or three characters who meet in the middle of a desert is never an easy task. Nevertheless, newcomer Arfaz Ayub takes up this challenge and genuinely tries to build an interesting narrative around whatever little he has.

The mule, the vast expanses of sand and the deserted level cross station set in the middle of nowhere are visual props that are suitably used as backdrops in 'Level Cross' featuring Asif Ali and Amala Paul. The desert is an interesting setting but the filmmaker has, at times, failed to use it quite convincingly in the narrative. For example, when the protagonist Raghu (Asif) tells Chaithaali (Amala) that he can fix her a tulasi drink, you suddenly wonder if the two were meeting somewhere in Idukki, but then you remember, they are actually having a conversation in the middle of a desert!

Amala Paul plays Chaithaali in the movie. Photo: Imdb

The duo meet in interesting circumstances. Chaithaali, who is injured after she falls off a running train is nursed back to health by Raghu, who works as a gate man at the level cross. Chaithaali introduces herself as a psychiatrist and later reveals that she was trying to escape from her insane husband Zinju (played by Sharafudheen) who was travelling with her in the train.

What captures you right from the start is the film's visual imagery, caught beautifully by Appu Prabhakar. Prem Navaz's production design too complements the beauty of the setting. Though the film appeals aesthetically, the narrative can get a little slow at the beginning, giving us very little hints on how the story might move forward. However, Arfaz manages to capture our attention with a Jeethu Joseph-style twist in the interval sequence, which is breathtaking. The second half of the film picks up from there. While there are plenty of twists in the later half of the film, some of it may be too subtle and can confuse you, if you don't pay close attention to it.

'Level Cross' is Amala Paul's latest outing after the much-acclaimed film 'Aadujeevitham'. As Chaithaali, she gets more screen space and even adds interesting layers to her character. Asif Ali as Raghu gets to play an intense role in 'Level Cross', which he executes with conviction. Asif's film career has been marked by many highs and lows, but it is his dedication and endearing performances that make you want to root for him.

Overall, the movie, despite the above-mentioned flaws, has some brilliant moments that you might not want to miss it in theatres.