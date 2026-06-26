'Uyir', Roshan Mathew's latest outing after 'Chatha Pacha', once again casts him as a rookie police officer, this time under M Padmakumar's direction. The film revolves around the investigation into the death of a young woman, whose body is discovered in an abandoned well.

Padmakumar's mystery dramas have often attempted to explore socially relevant issues through crime narratives. 'Uyir', written by playback singer-turned-writer Nikhil K. Menon and police officer-turned-writer Shaji Marad, continues that approach by delving into a subject rooted in contemporary social realities.

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The film unfolds at a measured pace, particularly in its opening stretches, but remains engaging, thanks to its understated character work and restrained storytelling. While the central mystery may feel familiar, that familiarity perhaps stems from the cyclical nature of crime itself, where different cases often echo similar social patterns. At a time when many crime thrillers lean towards sensationalism, 'Uyir' deserves credit for resisting that temptation.

Padmakumar and his writers approach the material with restraint, allowing the emotional and social dimensions of the crime to emerge organically rather than relying on shock value.