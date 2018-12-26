Suraj Venjaramoodu revels in Rs 5 crore Bentley Bentayga | Video

Our Correspondent
Published: December 26, 2018 03:11 PM IST Updated: December 26, 2018 03:15 PM IST

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu recently had an opportunity to test drive one of the costliest ultra-luxury crossover SUVs in the world - Bentley Bentayga.

Suraj himself uploaded a video of him test-driving the vehicle with a Dubai registration number on his Facebook page. He shared the video with a caption that says he was going to drive a Bentayga for the first time in his life.

Bentayga is the ultra-luxury car maker Bentley's first SUV. Billed as fastest, most powerful and most luxurious SUV in the world, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was the first to own a Bentayga.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is sold with two engine options; one with a twin-turbo 6.0-litre 12-cylinder unit that makes a mighty 600 bhp at 5000 rpm and 900 Nm torque at 1350 rpm. It takes 4.1 seconds to reach 100 km and has a maximum speed of 310 km.

The second engine option features a 4-litre, V8 twin-turbo charged mill that is good enough for 542 bhp of power and 770 Nm of torque. This one takes 4.4 seconds to hit 100 km and has a maximum speed of 290 km. In India, Bentayga prices start from Rs 4 crore and go up to Rs 5.5 crore.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout