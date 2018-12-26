Suraj Venjaramoodu revels in Rs 5 crore Bentley Bentayga | Video

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu recently had an opportunity to test drive one of the costliest ultra-luxury crossover SUVs in the world - Bentley Bentayga.

Suraj himself uploaded a video of him test-driving the vehicle with a Dubai registration number on his Facebook page. He shared the video with a caption that says he was going to drive a Bentayga for the first time in his life.

Bentayga is the ultra-luxury car maker Bentley's first SUV. Billed as fastest, most powerful and most luxurious SUV in the world, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was the first to own a Bentayga.

It is sold with two engine options; one with a twin-turbo 6.0-litre 12-cylinder unit that makes a mighty 600 bhp at 5000 rpm and 900 Nm torque at 1350 rpm. It takes 4.1 seconds to reach 100 km and has a maximum speed of 310 km.

The second engine option features a 4-litre, V8 twin-turbo charged mill that is good enough for 542 bhp of power and 770 Nm of torque. This one takes 4.4 seconds to hit 100 km and has a maximum speed of 290 km. In India, Bentayga prices start from Rs 4 crore and go up to Rs 5.5 crore.