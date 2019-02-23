Twitter co-founder Evan Williams steps down from board after 12 years

Twitter Inc said on Friday one of its co-founders, Evan Williams, will be stepping down as a member of its board at the end of the month.

Williams, who also announced the move in a series of tweets, is currently the chief executive officer of online publishing website Medium and had also served as the CEO of Twitter.

"I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board). It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational—and, at times, challenging," he tweeted.

While expressing his appreciation for almost 4,000 Twitter employees "who are doing the hard work every day," he added, "I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects.”

Williams succeeded Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to assume the role of CEO in 2008 until 2010, when he was replaced by Dick Costolo.

I'm going to ride off into the sunset (or...down Market Street), so I can focus on some other things. I will always be rooting for the team (and, if someone lets me in, come by for lunch). — Ev Williams (@ev) February 22, 2019

Medium is a San Francisco-based online publishing tech company that Williams launched in 2012.

