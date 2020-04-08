While the country is locked down in coronavirus scare, it's time for some rest for your vehicles too. However, if you want the vehicle to run smoothly after 21 days of lockdown, you need to take care of these things now itself.

Use a cover

If the car is not used for an extended period, use a cover. Even if the car is parked in the porch, it is wise to use a cover. For those parking the vehicle in the open, a cover is a must. Droppings from birds and sunlight could affect the paint. However, do not use low quality car cover. Also, ensure that they cover is not wet and not to park at places where humidity would be high.

Hand brake

Do not engage the hand brake. This will lead to the jamming of brake pads. Besides, you may find it difficult to move the car after a long break if the hand brake had been engaged. Use a piece of stone or a block of wood as chocks. Besides, put the car in first gear when parked.

Battery

Remove the battery if you're not using the car for a long time. Otherwise the battery will go dry. Fully charge the battery and keep it away from direct sunlight. Rub petroleum jelly on battery terminals and the tip of the cables. If it is difficult to disconnect the battery, start the car and let the engine run for some time once in three days.

Clean inside out

Thoroughly clean the interior. Do not leave biscuit packets, chocolate covers and newspaper sheets inside. This could lead to rat problem, which could damage electrical, rubber and fibre parts of the vehicle. After cleaning the car, it is better not to use air fresheners. In a closed environment, the fragrance will turn into bad odour.

Move the car

Once a week, start the car and move it forward and backward to avoid flat spots. This would also help avoid wheels getting stuck.

Tank up the car

Tank up the car before leaving it idle for a long period, else the tank could rust due to condensation.

Wiper blades

Leave the wiper blades up in order to prevent the rubber getting stuck to the windshield.