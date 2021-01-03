Market Outlook: Vaccine rollout to lift equities

Mumbai: Expectations of healthy quarterly results along with FII inflows' supportive global cues and developments over fast anti-Covid vaccine rollout will power the accelerated rise in Indian equities at least in the near future.

Accordingly, a positive earning outlook on many sectors will sustain investors' interest in the market.

Besides, the step by step development over the rollout plan of anti-Covid vaccine will further augment hopes of a faster economic revival.

However, analysts cite the possibility of intermittent profit booking to hamper the upward trajectory.

"After a rollercoaster 2020 with a satisfying end, markets could go into the new calendar year with hopes of improvement in corporate performance that would justify the current valuations," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

"Nifty has finally managed to close above 14,000. Advance decline ratio is sharply in the positive suggesting higher interest in broader markets. The uptrend in the market is maturing after the Nifty ended up for the ninth consecutive week; however, there are no signs of immediate reversal."

On the earnings front, the release of Q3FY21 results will commence from the next week.

Investors expect robust earning figures in the back of healthy festive season sales and opening up of the economy.

"The market momentum seen in the last couple of months is likely to continue on the back of strong global cues, sustained inflows, and improving macros trends,"

said Siddhartha Khemka, Head -- Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Further highest ever GST collections for December at Rs 1.15 lakh crore can add to the positive momentum. The December quarterly results and Union Budget around 1st of February will be some of the key events for the market."

Recently, December automobile data showed healthy up-tick while GST collections reached record high levels.

"The trend in the market starting next week will be based on the upcoming corporate earnings release for the 3rd quarter. IT and banking stocks will be in the limelight as major companies in these sectors are expected to kickstart the result season in the coming days," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Improvements in corporate earnings in the upcoming result season will keep the market buoyant."

According to LKP Securities' Head of Research S. Ranganathan: "Rural stocks should also be in focus on the back of sops given last month coupled with buoyant sale of tractors."

"Consumer Stocks who have had a good month of December would also be in focus during the coming week."