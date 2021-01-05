Nissan Magnite test drive: Ample safety, driveability at a lower cost

A Nissan car that has its eyes set on India - Magnite. The car will be available in Europe, Asia, and the US but the first-drive benefit of the compact SUV comes to India.

Why India

The specific characteristics of the Indian market made Nissan pick it for the initiation of the smallest SUV of its global line-up. The best value at the lowest cost is the mantra of this market. In the Indian market, any flaw is easily detected by the discerning customer.

Chennai is the sole manufacturing facility for the SUV in the world. The steep demand, indicative of the initial bookings, says the car will drive into other global markets very soon.

It seemed there was no other car which was so eagerly awaited and anticipated - over 15,000 bookings and 1.5 lakh inquiries. This appears to be a good headstart for Nissan which intends to present over 10 models in the next two years.

Bold design

It is evident from the design that Magnite has drawn heavily from Datsun. The grille is a stand-out which has no visible Nissan connect. The grille is but beautiful and looks large. The bold bumpers, the elegant headlamps, alloy wheels and the well-cut rear give it a heady look. Nissan’s latest logo design is also being adorned by Magnite.

The platform

The Magnite is rolled out of the Nissan-Renault combo’s CMF A-Plus platform. The Renault Triber also has this platform. It is stronger than Kwid and RediGo. The Renault Kiger will also be worked out on CMF A-Plus. The 2500 mm wheelbase sets the Magnite apart from other compact SUVs.

Hail the turbo

The 1000-cc, 100 BHP engine is a phenomenon and this is evident as the engine revs. Magnite doesn’t compromise on the subtlety and polish but overtaking is child’s play with this engine. The x-tronic gearbox is easy to handle. Ther x-tronic is paired with a mechanical torque converter and is on a par with any dual-clutch system.

Dream ride

For those who are looking for a comfy ride, hesitate no more. The car delivers the best driveability in the release in recent months. The doubts about the three-cylinder engine vanishes as soon as one starts the drive. The 12.8 seconds for 0-100 is as good as Hyndai Venue and Kia Sonet. And, the mileage is 20 km/litre.

Superior view

The high seating gives a superior view and the handling and braking precision add to the drive quality. The seats are comfortable and there is a 336-litre boot.

Feature-rich

There is no compromise on the fittings; it is all high-quality plastic. The AC vent design is directly out of the Concorde drawing boards. The 8-inch entertainment system, JBL speakers, a simple instrument cluster, rear AC vents, armrest, and denim seats and trims are the other features. For the geeks, there is a wireless mobile charger.

The Asian New Car Assessment Program gives Magnite four stars. There is hill assist, ABS, EBD, and vehicle dynamic control to add to your safety.

Pricing

The car is priced between Rs. 4.9 lakh and 9.5 lakh. Even if one opts for the Rs.50,000 accessory kit, the rivals are behind by miles.