Rs 1,500 welfare pension for EPF beneficiaries drawing up to Rs 4,000

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has widened the scope of social security pension to more beneficiaries of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) payout for the old. The Kerala finance department has issued an order allowing welfare pension for those who draw Rs 4,000 per month as allowance from the EPF. Previously, the cutoff for this solatium was Rs 2,000.

However, the welfare pension will be only Rs 600 for those receiving an EPF pension of more than Rs 4,000 every month. Those who receive up to Rs 4,000 as ex-gratia pension or NPS pension can get Rs 600 as welfare pension.

The Kerala government has issued an order increasing the social security and welfare pensions from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 from this month.

It has also issued an order allowing welfare pension without Aadhaar details to those who are over 85 years of age, or are more than 80 per cent physically and mentally challenged or are bedridden with disease. They will have to produce the life certificate issued by a gazetted officer and an affidavit stating that they have not taken the Aadhaar. Previously, this exemption was available only for social security pension.

Fake campaign on pension mustering

The Project Director of Kerala government's digitisation wing, Akshaya, has termed as baseless the campaign that states that those receiving various social welfare pensions must complete mustering or scrutiny at Akshaya centres by March 20.

"No order has been issued stating that the mustering should be done at Akshaya centres. Strong legal action will be taken against those spreading such fake news," the director said.

The information being circulated through social media that those who receive social welfare pensions for old age, unmarried, widowed, disabled and agricultural workers categories should be mustered, is not correct, the director said.

The mustering work was completed only a few months ago.

In view of the prevalence of COVID-19, unrestricted crowds will not be allowed at Akshaya centres. Everyone should co-operate to ensure that the COVID guidelines are complied with, the director urged.