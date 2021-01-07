Hereafter, get your Driving Licence, RC delivered at your home by Speed Post

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to reduce crowding at the Regional Transport Offices especially in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Transport Department has taken steps to dispatch Driving Licence, Registration Card (RC) and other vehicle-related documents directly to applicants. The services could be demanded online, thus obviating the need to do the rounds of the RTOs.

So far the applicants had to visit the RTOs even to submit envelopes and stamps for getting the documents delivered at their residential address by post. Such visits eventually resulted in overcrowding at the RTOs, thus virtually rendering the available online services futile.

To avoid this situation, the department has come out with a new system from January 1. While depositing the fee for the two most important documents - Driving Licence, and RC - the applicants would be charged an additional Rs 45 in lieu of the Speed-Post charges.

Those who have applied online for licence and RC till January 31, would receive the documents in the envelopes and stamps provided by them. They would not be charged the additional fee.

Other changes

Polycarbonate Smart Licence: The license and RC book will be completely converted into polycarbonate cards from next month. The state government-owned Kerala Books and Publications Society (KPBS) has been entrusted with the responsibility of printing the polycarbonate cards and sending them to the applicants. The cards which are issued for a period of 15 years will have a QR code. Over 80 lakh existing driving licence holders will also be provided polycarbonate cards, each costing Rs 76.

International license permit process simplified

The authorities have also simplified the process for obtaining international driving permit. The applicant need not come to office in person. Documents including the existing valid driving licence, passport, visa and the medical certificate in Form 1 A have to be uploaded via the Sarathi software. The requisite fee too can be remitted online.

If an application is made for an international permit on behalf of those living abroad, the applicant will have to upload the identity card of one of his or her nominees in Kerala.

Non-Resident Keralites can also get their licence renewed online without coming to Kerala. The earlier condition, under which an NRK had to come to Kerala and obtain a medical certificate from a native doctor, has also been changed.

From now on the applicant only needs to upload a medical certificate given by any Indian doctor in the country in which the applicant is residing or the certificate issued by a doctor approved by Indian High Commission.