Luxury 7-seater Tiguan set to conquer Indian market

The Tiguan is not a common sight on roads in our country, but it is one of the most popular vehicles in the Volkswagen global line-up. Since 2007, the company has sold more than 60 lakh units of the Tiguan across the world. The Tiguan is a common sight on roads in Europe, China, America and other parts of the world. It is also the highest sold SUV in Europe.

Hunt for the title

There is an interesting story behind the name of the vehicle. When it planned to bring out a new crossover SUV, Volkswagen sought participation from the public in suggesting the name. Germany's popular vehicle publication Auto Bild took up the challenge and thus emerged Tiguan. It is the combination of German words for ‘tiger’ and ‘iguana’.

Allspace Tiguan

While the second-generation Tiguan was launched in 2017, the Allspace was introduced in 2020 in India with contemporary updates. Though the looks have changed, there are bigger changes in software updates and additions like park assist and hybrid technology.

Premium car

Volkswagen provides all the features of premier German brands at a cheaper price tag in the Tiguan. You can find the features usually seen in Mercedes or BMW cars in the Tiguan at a lower price.

Only petrol

The 2.0-litre TSI petrol does not need any introduction. The Polo offers the magic of the engine though in its smaller version. The engine produces 190 ps of power and is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The hybrid engine offers a mileage of 15 kmpl under standard conditions.

Need more?

The 4Motion AWD (all-wheel drive) system will be in four-wheel mode all the time. However, the driver can choose other modes manually. Don't mistake it for a hardcore off-roader; but it could be a good soft-roader and could most terrains in Kerala. More than off-roading, the all-wheel drive provides better grip and added safety to the vehicle.

Ride comfort

The Tiguan provides better ride comfort than some of the luxury sedans. The slightly taller stance provides easy entry and exit for passengers and has three rows of seating arrangement. Each passenger can control the three-zone Climatronic AC and can enjoy facilities like foldable tray and several other conveniences. Other luxury features include panoramic sunroof, paddle shift, Vienna leather seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, theatre sound system, park assist and seven air bags, among others.

Driving pleasure

The Tiguan offers an excellent driving experience. In fact, it is one of the finest vehicles among those test-driven off late. You will never get tired driving a Tiguan, courtesy plenty of driver assistance and engine optimisations that suit any terrain. Just hold the steering and the rest would be taken care of by the vehicle. No wonder, there are 60 lakh proud owners of the Tiguan.

'Free' service

Pay Rs 1.5 lakh and get everything absolutely free for five services or until 75,000 km. For example, you don't have to pay for battery or brake discs or even wiper blade during this period; just fill the fuel tank and drive.

