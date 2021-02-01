Union Budget 2021: Centre allocates Rs 65,000 cr for roads in Kerala

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government's Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore.

This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.

The finance minister also said India has two COVID-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.

She noted that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor.

Rs 18,000 crore for urban transport

The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

She also said a record Rs 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.

Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

Sitharaman announced the much-awaited voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles.

Sitharaman said that under voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years.

She said this will promote fuel-efficient and environment friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.

Sharp rise in capital expenditure

Sitharaman proposed a sharp rise in capital expenditure for the next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year.

The finance minister said Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman also said national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched and pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetised.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said a sum of Rs 65,000 crore has been allocated for the development of national highways in Kerala. She announced the amount in the Union Budget 2021 being presented in Parliament.

She announced Rs 1,967 crore for the second phase of Kochi Metro rail project.

Rs 25,000 crore has been earmarked for road projects in West Bengal.