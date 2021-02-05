Aston Martin DBX makes India entry at Rs 3.82 crore

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin's first sports utility vehicle (SUV), the DBX, has been launched in India. Carrying a Rs 3.82 crore starting price, only 11 units of the SUV have been allotted for India. It will take on Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Audi RS Q8, among others.

Popular world over for being the maker of the car of choice for British secret agent James Bond, the more than a century old Aston Martin’s illustrious name has never been reflected in financial success. But, when sales figures dived in 2018 and it had to spend from its capital reserve, the company accepted emergency funding from Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

When the company was trying to stay afloat by reducing staff numbers and changing the CEO and the finance head, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. This sent the company's plans to build the DBX into a tailspin. Along with the problems at the St Athan manufacturing plant, the global financial crisis induced by the pandemic came as a big setback for the firm. Later, following strict safety guidelines, it started the manufacturing of the DBX in May last year.

The DBX is the product of five years of development works. Aston Martin is betting its future on the DBX, and expects the SUV to account for half of its vehicle sales in the coming years. Besides, it also expects that the DBX will help the company find more non-sports car buyers. Aston Martin has entered the new segment by providing usability along with performance and style. Besides, this is also Aston Martin's third and final stage of the Second Century plan.

The DBX is powered by a four-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that is sourced from Mercedes-AMG. It produces 550 ps of power and 700 Nm of torque. The engine features cylinder deactivation technology that shuts off one bank of cylinders at low speeds to conserve fuel. The DBX propels from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 291 kmph.

The engine is mated to a nine-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox and has an all-wheel drive system with active electronic differentials. The torque produced can easily be transferred to the front and rear of the vehicle. Along with a hefty steering system, the SUV offers a sports car like response.

In the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system, ambient lighting with 674 colours in two zones, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. The interior layered with metal, glass, leather and wood throughout the cabin elevate the luxurious in-cabin experience.