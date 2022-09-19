Scorpio N waiting period stretches to two years!

The waiting period for Mahindra's superhit new generation Scorpion N has gone up to two years. This is for the Z8 and the Z6 variants. The waiting period for the top variant, the Z8L, which is the easiest to get, is 20 months. Delivery of the vehicle will begin on September 26.

Mahindra says that distribution of Z8L is a priority and it will try to deliver 7,000 vehicles in the first 10 days. The first 25,000 vehicles booked will be distributed. The company had said that it received one lakh bookings in just 30 minutes after the start of booking and is trying to complete the delivery of the first 25,000 units within December.

Price

The vehicle is available in nine petrol and diesel engine variants with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh. The petrol engine base model Z2 is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and the diesel is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh.

The Z4 model is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh for the petrol manual variant and Rs 15.45 lakh for the automatic. The diesel engine version has a price tag of Rs13.99 lakh for the manual and Rs 15.95 lakh for the automatic.

The Z6 variant will only be available with a diesel engine. The diesel manual is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh and the diesel automatic is priced at Rs 16.95 lakh. The Z8 model is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh for the petrol manual, Rs 18.95 lakh for the petrol automatic, Rs 17.49 lakh for the diesel manual and Rs 19.45 lakh for the diesel automatic.

The top-spec Z8L is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh for the petrol manual, Rs 20.95 lakh for the petrol automatic, Rs 19.49 lakh for the diesel manual and Rs 21.45 lakh for the automatic. The Z4, Z8 and Z8L diesel engine models are also available in four-wheel drive versions.

It costs Rs 2.45 lakh more than the two-wheel drive model. The top-spec Z8L is also available in a six-seater variant. If you pay Rs 20,000 more, you can get a six-seater model.

Strong engines

The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine used in the Mahindra Thar and the XUV700 power the Scorpio-N. The diesel engine will be available in two tunings. The petrol engine has a power output of 203 bhp and a torque of 370 Nm.

The diesel engine is available in 132 bhp and 300 Nm torque and 175 bhp and 370 Nm torque variants. The diesel engine has three drive modes and terrain modes namely Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud and Sand. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Bigger than Scorpio

The current Scorpio has been retained under the name of Classic with minor changes. The Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer and 97 mm wider than the old model. But the height is 125 mm less and the wheelbase has been raised by 70 mm.

Luxurious interior

The interior is luxurious. The interior colour scheme is in dual tone. The dashboard, which has aluminium trims, and seats look premium. It has a 17.78 cm digital MID display and a sporty steering wheel. The new Scorpio gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Sony 3D surround system. And there are seating arrangements in different layouts like six and seven seating options.

Stylish design

The new Scorpio comes with drastic design changes. The Scorpio-N is the second vehicle to come with Mahindra's new twin peaks logo. It also gets a grille similar to that of the XUV700 and an air dam with a honeycomb finish. The skid plates are silver coloured.

There are new twin-pod LED projector headlights and a muscular shoulder line. The wheel arches too are muscular. The rear is also beautiful. The vehicle has been designed at Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai and engineered at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.