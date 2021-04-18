Help accident victims promptly, blood stains on your car will be cleaned for free. Here's how

Kochi: People are reluctant to save accident victims in their vehicles as they fear that the blood stains would damage their vehicles. Now Caggo Steam Services offers free service for vehicles who helps accident victims to transport them to the nearest hospital.

In order to create awareness towards helping accident victims, the company is offering this service free of cost at the residence of those who engage in this humanitarian activity.

Ajmal Khalid and Jithin Raj directors of the company said that a Korean technology using steam to clean vehicles are used here. They have decided to offer this service following an incident which happened in their life.

If anyone helps an accident victim, they can share the location of their vehicle in the WhatsApp helpline number 9137123456. The company employees will reach the place where the vehicles are parked and clean it free of cost and this service is available in all the 14 districts through 100+ branches.

The unique steam technology

Usually when we wash a car, 100 to 150 litres of water is used and it takes one hour to clean it. The Korean technology takes only five litres of water and 40 minutes to clean a car.

This technology will help to save 500 lack (50million) litres of water in five years and this environmental frienfly service is available at the door steps.

Cleaning vehicles with steam at 135 degree centigrade will help to destroy bacteria, viruses and save water. No chemicals are used to clean the vehicles.