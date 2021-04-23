Kochi start-up launches e-commerce platform to help Kerala brands sell outside state

Kochi: A Kochi-based start-up has launched an e-commerce platform aiming to sell Kerala brands outside the state. The e-sales platform launched by Innoventia Systems is called www.thediscount.net.

Keralites living across the country can order their favourite Kerala brands through the website and its app. “Unlike many other e-commerce apps, Discount lets the shoppers buy directly from their brand/manufacturer of their choice and the shipment is done directly from the brands’ warehouse to their doorstep eliminating the increasing complaints and litigations on counterfeits,” Anuraj Rajendran Pillai, Founder & CEO of The Discount, said.

“Our role is to facilitate a technologically advanced platform to help the trade directly between the buyer and seller and thus ensuring savings on money and time as well,” he said. He also said The Discount has facilities to deliver to every nook and corner of the country including 27,000 plus pin codes.



Anuraj said The Discount has already got more than 100 Kerala brands on-board from sectors as wide as FMCG, F&B products, home appliances and personal care products and a couple of Kerala’s renowned Ayurveda brands.



Anuraj also said the app, in phases, will expand to other parts of the world, to start with UAE, Canada & North America.

The company targets to generate Rs 100 crore worth of collective revenue for its brand-partners in the current fiscal.



Innoventia is also into digitalisation, blockchain, analytics and AI since its inception in February 2018.