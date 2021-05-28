Road Ministry issues draft norms on tyres

Several measures have been implemented for the safety of vehicle passengers and pedestrians in India. Seat belts, airbags, over-speed warning, anti-skid braking (ABS) and so on were made legally mandatory overtime.

Next up are the norms on the quality of tyres. The Union Ministry of Road Transport has issued a draft notification of the norms that are aimed at improving the fuel efficiency and braking performance.

The decision is to make the new norms mandatory for new models of tyres entering the market from October 1 and to make the new standards applicable for the existing models of tyres from October 1 next year.

The norms will be similar to the European regulations. By looking at the label on the tyre, the consumer should have a clear understanding on the efficiency.

Rating will be given based on how much the rolling resistance affects the fuel efficiency. As per the rating system in Europe, 'A' rating would be given when the fuel efficiency is least affected and 'E' rating would be given if highly affected.

Rating will also be given on the braking performance on slippery or wet surface. There will also be a rating based on how much sound is emitted from the tyre while the vehicle is in motion. An overall star rating could also be given.

The Indian norms would be clearly formulated after discussions are held on the draft notification.