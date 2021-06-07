Premium petrol price soars past Rs 100 in several parts of Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 07, 2021 09:23 AM IST Updated: June 07, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Kochi: Premium petrol prices soared past Rs 100 in several districts of Kerala on Monday.

The price of premium petrol is Rs 100.20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 101.14 in Parassala, and Rs 100.24 in Sultan Bathery.

Normal petrol and diesel prices increased by 28 paise each on Monday. One litre petrol costs Rs 97.29 and diesel costs 92.63 in Thiruvanthapuram. It is Rs 95.41 and 90.86 respectively in Kochi.

The fuel prices are increasing for the second consecutive day. This is the third such increase in the month of June. Fuel prices have been increased 21 times in the past 37 days.

