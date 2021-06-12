Test driving Kerala's first Revolt RV400: 1,000 km for just Rs 150

A 1,000 km for just Rs 150! Don’t be surprised, this is how much it costs to cover such a distance on an electric bike. To put it simply, this is the mileage on offer. That too from a model that can take on a 200 cc bike in performance. If it is a petrol bike, it will cost you at least Rs 2,250 for such a distance. So, the difference is a whopping Rs 2,100! The bike that provides eye-popping mileage and value is Revolt's RV400.

We never expected this when we reached Thiruvananthapuram to meet the owner of Kerala's first Revolt RV400 bike. Even when petrol prices are surging, this Thiruvananthapuram native Sreelal, who is an employee of Chenkottukonam SN Public School, is not worried.

“I had a Unicorn earlier. I heard about Revolt when I was planning to buy a new bike. But there was no dealership in Kerala. But I decided to go for it and bought one from Chennai. I use it for my daily commute to the school. I have completed 1,000 km. Travel is comfortable, and cost is less,” says Sreelal.

Sporty look

The design of the Revolt RV400 is on the lines of naked motorcycles, similar to the likes of Yamaha FZ and KTM Duke. It is compact in size and light in weight, much like an average scooter. The headlight and indicators get an LED setup. Other attractions include alloy wheels, wider rear tyre, disc brakes, monoshock rear suspension, USD front forks and several other features that are common in 150-200 cc bikes. The console is fully digital and displays speed, battery charge status, riding mode and clock, among others.

Powerful

The highlight of the 3kW mid-drive motor is its 170Nm of torque. The motor is linked to the rear wheel via a belt drive with a large pulley.

Easy ride

It has a light kerb weight of 108 kg and a seat height of 814 mm. The bike offers good ground clearance of 215 mm, meaning bad roads are not an issue for the bike. The key fob is similar to that of cars and features lock, unlock, start, and lock my Revolt switches. There is a push button start switch on top of the fuel tank too.

Comfortable ride

The adjustable foot peg helps the rider to choose between two riding positions - a relaxed seating in cruise position and a sporty and aggressive posture in the sport position. The lightweight and sturdy frame provides agility. The battery and motor have been located in such a way that the bike has ideal centre of gravity and even at high speeds, the bike is stable. The mono USD fork and preload-adjustable monoshock suspension offer a good balance between sportiness and comfort.

Safety

The Revolt RV400 comes with disc brakes at both the ends. It also gets combined braking system as standard. The regenerative braking system on board cuts the power from the motor each time brakes are applied to recharge battery while braking. This could be a little tricky, especially when one has to stop and move during uphill rides and at crawling speeds. The stand also keeps engine power off when it is in the use. Riders will need to get used to this. If the bike is switched off remotely, the bike will refuse to move even if pushed and an alarm will go off.

Charging

The Revolt RV400's battery pack is mounted where the fuel tank is on conventional motorcycles. Open the tank to see the battery. The battery can be removed from the casing for charging purpose. Just plug the charger into a standard 15 Amp power socket that is usually used for your refrigerator and the likes. For a full charge, five units of power are consumed by the battery. It can be charged up to 75% in three hours, and fully in 4.5 hours. Warranty on battery is for eight years and that for the motor is five years.

Range

The bike has three ride modes - eco, normal and sport. In eco mode, the top speed is 45 kmph, city mode 65 kmph and sport mode 85 kmph. In eco mode, the range possible is 150 km, normal 100 km and sport 80 km.

Service

The first service has to be done at 1,000 km. The next comes at 10,000 km. Sreelal feels that only the first service is a problem, because he has to take the bike to Chennai for that. The issue would be solved once dealerships are opened in Kerala, he hopes.

Final lap

The highlight of RV400 is that it is pocket-friendly. You get a bike that is similar to a 200cc bike in performance and cost, but one that is cheaper to run and maintain.