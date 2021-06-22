Thiruvanthapuram: With petrol and diesel prices increasing by 28 paise each, fuel prices rose once again on Tuesday.

Petrol costs Rs 99.54 in Thiruvananthapuram. If the current hikes continue, the cost of petrol is likely to shoot past Rs 100 in three days time.

In Kochi, petrol and diesel costs Rs93.10 and Rs97.72 respectively. In Kottayam, it crossed Rs 98 and Rs 93.46 respectively.

The fuel prices were hiked for the 12th time in the past 22 days.

Protests against hike

Trade unions in Kerala on Monday organised a protest in Kerala against the Central government over the rising prices of fuel. Traffic on major roads in the State was affected for 15 minutes due to "halt-the-wheel protest" by the trade unions, police said.

The LDF government will organise a protest against the fuel price hike of the centre at 4 pm on June 30.