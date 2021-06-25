Petrol breaches Rs 100-mark in parts of Kerala, fuel prices hiked 55 times in 6 months

Thiruvananthapuram: The petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in several parts of Kerala.

The highest petrol price in the state was recorded at Poopara village in Idukki district on Thursday - Rs 100.09 per litre. The price at Rajakumari in Idukki and at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 100.04, while Rs 100 at Anapara in Idukki.

The price for diesel at Poopara is Rs 94.80.

When the consumer pays Rs 100 at the petrol pump, the base price is Rs 44.39. The central and state taxes and cess constitute the remaining Rs 55.61.

This year, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked 55 times in 6 months. But the prices were only slashed four times. Prices were not hiked for over two months, when the Assembly polls were held in five states.

In the last six years, there has been an increase of 300 per cent in the tax levied by the Centre. The excise duty, which was Rs 9.48 in 2014, is now Rs 32.90. The tax on diesel has gone up from Rs 3.56 to Rs 31.50.

Petrol price - Breaking down Rs 100

Rs 33.29 - Crude oil price

The crude oil needed for one litre of petrol is bought by India from various countries at an average cost of Rs 33.29 per litre.

Rs 7.46 - Refining cost

Cost for refining one litre of crude oil to fuel is Rs 7.46.

Rs 3.64 - Dealer commission and freight charge

The commission for petrol dealers is Rs 3.45. Freight charge is 19 paise per litre.

Rs 1.40 - Excise duty

The excise duty levied by the Centre is Rs 1.40 per litre. Forty per cent of the excise duty has to be shared with the states. Therefore, the Centre does not increase the excise duty significantly.

Rs 11 - Special duty

Instead of the excise duty, the Centre always increases this special additional excise duty. The states do not get a share of this amount. It goes entirely to the Centre.

Rs 20.50 - Cess

The Centre levies two types of cess. Road and infrastructure cess of Rs 18 as well as agriculture and infrastructure development cess Rs 2.50

Rs 22.71 - State tax

The sales tax levied by the state is Rs 21.49. Rs 1 additional sales tax, 22 paisa cess.

(56 paise from central excise duty goes to states)

Base price: Rs 44.39

Taxes and cess: Rs 55.61

Total price: Rs 100

Fuel sold in Kerala in a month – 42 crore litres

* 16 crore litre of petrol

* 26 crore litre of diesel