How to save fuel and drive economically? Explained

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Soaring fuel rates have made life difficult for millions of commuters in the country. The prices of petrol and diesel are hitting record-levels almost daily as oil marketing companies continue to revise the rates upwards. High fuel taxes and the recovery in international crude oil rates are the two factors that impact the fuel prices.

As the central and state governments have no plans to cut the taxes and provide any relief to the people, the only way to save money on fuel is to drive economically or else one may have to look for the electric vehicles. Let's look at the different ways to save fuel by driving a non-electric car economically.

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout