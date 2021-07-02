How to save fuel and drive economically? Explained

Soaring fuel rates have made life difficult for millions of commuters in the country. The prices of petrol and diesel are hitting record-levels almost daily as oil marketing companies continue to revise the rates upwards. High fuel taxes and the recovery in international crude oil rates are the two factors that impact the fuel prices.

As the central and state governments have no plans to cut the taxes and provide any relief to the people, the only way to save money on fuel is to drive economically or else one may have to look for the electric vehicles. Let's look at the different ways to save fuel by driving a non-electric car economically.