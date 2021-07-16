Now, Madhya Pradesh invites Kitex for investment, govt delegation visits Sabu M Jacob

A delegation of higher officials from the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday visited the Kitex Group and invited the Kerala-based apparel major to invest in the state. The Madhya Pradesh delegation visited Kitex Group's managing director Sabu M Jacob who is on a warpath with the CPM-led Kerala government.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Corporation MD John Kingsley, manager Himanshu Sharma, vice president Anish Pateria, Madhya Pradsh deputy secretary Anurag Varma visited Jacob at the Kitex's head office at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam.

The officials held discussions with Jacob for two hours. Sources said the Madhya Pradesh government has offered several sops to the Kitex Group to invest in the state. They tried to convince Jacob that Madhya Pradesh is apt for textile production. The delegation also visited the Kitex's plant in Kizhakkambalam.

In June, Kitex Group announced that it was not going ahead with the Rs 3,500 crore investment plan in the state and alleged harassment by the Kerala government officials.

Last week, Kitex Group Chairman Sabu Jacob held a meeting with Telangana Industries Minister K T R Rama Rao for investments in that state.

On Wednesday, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the allegations made by Jacob that the atmosphere in the state is not industry-friendly.

Terming the Kitex Group controversy as "unfortunate", Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday said the state is making efforts to provide all support to industrialists, and asserted that ease of doing business does not mean dismantling of labour laws.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Balagopal stressed that the state government has not taken any stance against the Kitex Group.

The minister also said that because of the controversy, the benefit is for "Kitex shares and shareholders", adding that the controversy was "unfortunate".

"We are going to pass a law that will help give maximum support to people who are coming to invest in the state," the minister noted.

To a query on whether there will be changes in labour laws, Balagopal said, "We are particular about the basic rights of labourers as well as the basic rights of industrialists... Easing of doing business is not dismantling labour laws".