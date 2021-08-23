Bhima Jewellers owner Dr B Govindan brings home a Rs 5 crore Aston Martin

Thiruvananthapuram: The first sports utility vehicle of iconic British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, known for its cars in James Bond films, has arrived in Kerala.

The fourth such vehicle in the country and the second in south India has been acquired by Bhima Jewellers Chairman Dr B Govindan. The Aston Martin DBX SUV has a price tag of more than Rs 5 crore. Launched in India in February 2020, the first person to own a DBX SUV was Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani.

The 3,982 CC petrol engine churns out a peak power of 542 BHP and is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The DBX has six drive modes, which include GT, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Terrain and Terrain+, helping you choose anywhere between normal and adventure sports speed. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. New bonded aluminium platform keeps the body structure both light and stiff. The DBX is also equipped with auto emergency braking and several other modern safety features. It also comes with adaptive cruise control, which slows down and speeds up automatically to keep pace with the car in front of you.

Each DBX is built in the factory in Britain under the direct supervision of engineers. The car sold in Kerala was built under the supervision of Nathan Jenkin, whose name has been inscribed on the car. The price of the car varies according to customization. Dr B Govindan's fleet of cars include Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Porsche, among others.

Aston Martin cars which debuted in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger has since appeared in six more Bond films: Thunderball, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre.