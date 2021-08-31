The CB500X — the lightweight adventure tourer from Honda

One more model from Honda's CB lineup has hit the roads in India – the CB500X. However, the task is cut out for the CB500X since it is pitted against Suzuki V-Strom, Benelli TRK 502 and others in the adventure tourer segment.

Here is the report after a detailed test ride.

Swagger

Test riders expected to see a modest-looking bike since the engine displacement was only 500cc, but that was not to be. The CB500X is muscular and has enough swagger; the highlight is the front that stands out predominantly. The large, height-adjustable visor provides the extra height in the front and could also provide shield during highway cruising.

The seat height is 830 mm, which would be ideal for even those with average height. The raised handlebar would help the rider to sit straight during highway rides and stand up during off-roading. The wide and comfortable handlebar suits both cruising and off-roading alike.

The headlamp is compact with LED lights. The small fairing that begins from the headlamp and extends till the fuel tank is simple but at the same time provides enough bulkiness. There is a sharply sculpted fuel tank gives the bike some muscle. The fuel tank is large but easily accommodates the knees. Its capacity is 17.7 litres.

The seat can accommodate two comfortably. The grab rail will help carry luggage too. The red subframe on the sides offers a sporty feel.

Fully digital

The meter console is of average size and fully digital. The instrument cluster is a negative LCD display, which shows light numbers and letters on dark background. It features speedo-tacho meter, two trip meters, fuel level, gear position indicator clock and average mileage, among others.

The ride

The CB500X has a kerb weight of 199 kg (Benelli 502 weighs 235 kg and Royal Enfield Himalayan 182 kg). It doesn't feel heavy and can be handled easily. There are no ride modes and systems like traction control.

The moment you start the engine what comes to your notice is the engine refinement. The exhaust note has good bass. The growl on throttle input is nice. The 8-valve, liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine puts out 46.9 bhp of power and 43.2Nm of torque and offers smooth performance. The low-end torque is phenomenal. Triple-digit speeds are easy to hit. One doesn't even feel the increase in speed. The twin-cylinder engine also showcases good mid-range performance.

The gearshifts of the six-speed transmission are very smooth. An assist slip-clutch helps with smoother downshifts. The expectation of a hard clutch was belied the moment the first gear was engaged and the clutch released. The front brake lever is span adjustable.

Suspension

The front and rear suspensions provide good stability during both on-road and off-road rides. It gets 41 mm telescopic forks at the front with 150 mm of travel and a pro-link mono-shock at the rear with 135 mm travel. The pre-load of both the suspensions can be adjusted. The humps and small potholes are dismissed nonchalantly.

The CB500X is built around a diamond-shaped steel-tube that helps provide great handling on any road condition. Since the engine is mounted in close proximity to the swingarm pivot the rider gets more control over the motorcycle. It also comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke, lightweight cast-aluminium wheels.

The tyres offer good grip with 310 mm disc brake in the front and 240 mm in the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

Price

The CB500X somewhat disappoints with its price. The ex-showroom price is Rs 6.93 lakh. The bike is imported as a completely knocked-down kit and assembled locally.

Final lap

The 500X is meant for those who love the long journey. Standout features include a smooth and powerful engine, great chassis and a well-tuned suspension.