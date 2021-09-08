1,666 revenue village websites, mobile app for land tax payment to be operational from Thursday in Kerala

Our Correspondent
Published: September 08, 2021 09:40 AM IST Updated: September 08, 2021 02:12 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Websites will be launched for each of the 1666 revenue villages in the state on Thursday. The mobile app services for paying the land tax will also become operational from Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the digitisation of the revenue department's services at the Ayyankali Hall at 11.30am on Thursday. Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the event.

Each website will have the land data of each village, the number of land owners, other important details, the village office's address and phone number. A feature to rate and give feedback about the services of the village offices will be introduced in the websites later.

Once the mobile application is launched, land tax can be remitted also using the smartphone. Currently, the service through the portal (revenue.kerala.gov.in) is not available on phones. The e-payment portal has also been revamped.

Digitization of Thandaper account and land tax register; module for providing FMB sketch, Thandaper account and location sketch online; online module for receiving applications for conversion of land, and social security pension module will also be launched on Thursday.

